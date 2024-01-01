50 Malagasy ariaries to Danish kroner

Convert MGA to DKK at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.001525 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
MGA to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DKK
1 MGA to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change1.11%4.14%
1 MGA to DKK stats

The performance of MGA to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for MGA to DKK was 1.11.

The performance of MGA to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for MGA to DKK was 4.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1191.536
1 EUR1.05411.4730.8331.7941.41619.1061.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.9711.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9271.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Danish Krone
1 MGA0.00152 DKK
5 MGA0.00762 DKK
10 MGA0.01525 DKK
20 MGA0.03049 DKK
50 MGA0.07623 DKK
100 MGA0.15246 DKK
250 MGA0.38116 DKK
500 MGA0.76232 DKK
1000 MGA1.52463 DKK
2000 MGA3.04926 DKK
5000 MGA7.62315 DKK
10000 MGA15.24630 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malagasy Ariary
1 DKK655.89600 MGA
5 DKK3,279.48000 MGA
10 DKK6,558.96000 MGA
20 DKK13,117.92000 MGA
50 DKK32,794.80000 MGA
100 DKK65,589.60000 MGA
250 DKK163,974.00000 MGA
500 DKK327,948.00000 MGA
1000 DKK655,896.00000 MGA
2000 DKK1,311,792.00000 MGA
5000 DKK3,279,480.00000 MGA
10000 DKK6,558,960.00000 MGA