20 Moldovan leus to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MDL to LKR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = Sr15.97 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 MDL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.492617.5595
Low15.968215.9682
Average16.345916.8482
Change-3.18%-7.65%
View full history

1 MDL to LKR stats

The performance of MDL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.4926 and a 30 day low of 15.9682. This means the 30 day average was 16.3459. The change for MDL to LKR was -3.18.

The performance of MDL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5595 and a 90 day low of 15.9682. This means the 90 day average was 16.8482. The change for MDL to LKR was -7.65.

Track market ratesView MDL to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.945106.8122.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MDL15.96820 LKR
5 MDL79.84100 LKR
10 MDL159.68200 LKR
20 MDL319.36400 LKR
50 MDL798.41000 LKR
100 MDL1,596.82000 LKR
250 MDL3,992.05000 LKR
500 MDL7,984.10000 LKR
1000 MDL15,968.20000 LKR
2000 MDL31,936.40000 LKR
5000 MDL79,841.00000 LKR
10000 MDL159,682.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 LKR0.06262 MDL
5 LKR0.31312 MDL
10 LKR0.62624 MDL
20 LKR1.25249 MDL
50 LKR3.13123 MDL
100 LKR6.26245 MDL
250 LKR15.65613 MDL
500 LKR31.31225 MDL
1000 LKR62.62450 MDL
2000 LKR125.24900 MDL
5000 LKR313.12250 MDL
10000 LKR626.24500 MDL