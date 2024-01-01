10 thousand Moldovan leus to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MDL to KZT at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₸27.25 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
MDL to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 MDL to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.765727.9741
Low27.096827.0968
Average27.414427.5690
Change0.35%-1.16%
1 MDL to KZT stats

The performance of MDL to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.7657 and a 30 day low of 27.0968. This means the 30 day average was 27.4144. The change for MDL to KZT was 0.35.

The performance of MDL to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.9741 and a 90 day low of 27.0968. This means the 90 day average was 27.5690. The change for MDL to KZT was -1.16.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.945106.8082.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we're more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MDL27.25010 KZT
5 MDL136.25050 KZT
10 MDL272.50100 KZT
20 MDL545.00200 KZT
50 MDL1,362.50500 KZT
100 MDL2,725.01000 KZT
250 MDL6,812.52500 KZT
500 MDL13,625.05000 KZT
1000 MDL27,250.10000 KZT
2000 MDL54,500.20000 KZT
5000 MDL136,250.50000 KZT
10000 MDL272,501.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moldovan Leu
1 KZT0.03670 MDL
5 KZT0.18349 MDL
10 KZT0.36697 MDL
20 KZT0.73394 MDL
50 KZT1.83486 MDL
100 KZT3.66972 MDL
250 KZT9.17430 MDL
500 KZT18.34860 MDL
1000 KZT36.69720 MDL
2000 KZT73.39440 MDL
5000 KZT183.48600 MDL
10000 KZT366.97200 MDL