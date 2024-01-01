100 Kazakhstani tenges to Moldovan leus

Convert KZT to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
3.96 mdl

1.00000 KZT = 0.03965 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moldovan Leu
1 KZT0.03965 MDL
5 KZT0.19824 MDL
10 KZT0.39648 MDL
20 KZT0.79297 MDL
50 KZT1.98242 MDL
100 KZT3.96484 MDL
250 KZT9.91210 MDL
500 KZT19.82420 MDL
1000 KZT39.64840 MDL
2000 KZT79.29680 MDL
5000 KZT198.24200 MDL
10000 KZT396.48400 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MDL25.22170 KZT
5 MDL126.10850 KZT
10 MDL252.21700 KZT
20 MDL504.43400 KZT
50 MDL1261.08500 KZT
100 MDL2522.17000 KZT
250 MDL6305.42500 KZT
500 MDL12610.85000 KZT
1000 MDL25221.70000 KZT
2000 MDL50443.40000 KZT
5000 MDL126108.50000 KZT
10000 MDL252217.00000 KZT