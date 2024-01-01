20 Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

Convert MAD to XCD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.2702 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
MAD to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XCD
1 MAD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27580.2802
Low0.26970.2697
Average0.27280.2755
Change-0.89%-3.19%
1 MAD to XCD stats

The performance of MAD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2758 and a 30 day low of 0.2697. This means the 30 day average was 0.2728. The change for MAD to XCD was -0.89.

The performance of MAD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2802 and a 90 day low of 0.2697. This means the 90 day average was 0.2755. The change for MAD to XCD was -3.19.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MAD0.27018 XCD
5 MAD1.35089 XCD
10 MAD2.70177 XCD
20 MAD5.40354 XCD
50 MAD13.50885 XCD
100 MAD27.01770 XCD
250 MAD67.54425 XCD
500 MAD135.08850 XCD
1000 MAD270.17700 XCD
2000 MAD540.35400 XCD
5000 MAD1,350.88500 XCD
10000 MAD2,701.77000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 XCD3.70128 MAD
5 XCD18.50640 MAD
10 XCD37.01280 MAD
20 XCD74.02560 MAD
50 XCD185.06400 MAD
100 XCD370.12800 MAD
250 XCD925.32000 MAD
500 XCD1,850.64000 MAD
1000 XCD3,701.28000 MAD
2000 XCD7,402.56000 MAD
5000 XCD18,506.40000 MAD
10000 XCD37,012.80000 MAD