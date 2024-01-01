100 Moroccan dirhams to Samoan talas

Convert MAD to WST at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = WS$0.2746 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 MAD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28190.2823
Low0.27170.2717
Average0.27550.2765
Change0.31%-2.35%
View full history

1 MAD to WST stats

The performance of MAD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2819 and a 30 day low of 0.2717. This means the 30 day average was 0.2755. The change for MAD to WST was 0.31.

The performance of MAD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2823 and a 90 day low of 0.2717. This means the 90 day average was 0.2765. The change for MAD to WST was -2.35.

Track market ratesView MAD to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4030.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.116
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.21511.21.7681.9451.69922.913
1 EUR1.054655.9820.83311.4741.6211.41619.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 MAD0.27462 WST
5 MAD1.37308 WST
10 MAD2.74616 WST
20 MAD5.49232 WST
50 MAD13.73080 WST
100 MAD27.46160 WST
250 MAD68.65400 WST
500 MAD137.30800 WST
1000 MAD274.61600 WST
2000 MAD549.23200 WST
5000 MAD1,373.08000 WST
10000 MAD2,746.16000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moroccan Dirham
1 WST3.64145 MAD
5 WST18.20725 MAD
10 WST36.41450 MAD
20 WST72.82900 MAD
50 WST182.07250 MAD
100 WST364.14500 MAD
250 WST910.36250 MAD
500 WST1,820.72500 MAD
1000 WST3,641.45000 MAD
2000 WST7,282.90000 MAD
5000 WST18,207.25000 MAD
10000 WST36,414.50000 MAD