5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MAD to PEN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = S/.0.3802 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:47
MAD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 MAD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38550.3920
Low0.37890.3783
Average0.38160.3840
Change-0.02%-2.12%
1 MAD to PEN stats

The performance of MAD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3855 and a 30 day low of 0.3789. This means the 30 day average was 0.3816. The change for MAD to PEN was -0.02.

The performance of MAD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3920 and a 90 day low of 0.3783. This means the 90 day average was 0.3840. The change for MAD to PEN was -2.12.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MAD0.38016 PEN
5 MAD1.90078 PEN
10 MAD3.80155 PEN
20 MAD7.60310 PEN
50 MAD19.00775 PEN
100 MAD38.01550 PEN
250 MAD95.03875 PEN
500 MAD190.07750 PEN
1000 MAD380.15500 PEN
2000 MAD760.31000 PEN
5000 MAD1,900.77500 PEN
10000 MAD3,801.55000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moroccan Dirham
1 PEN2.63050 MAD
5 PEN13.15250 MAD
10 PEN26.30500 MAD
20 PEN52.61000 MAD
50 PEN131.52500 MAD
100 PEN263.05000 MAD
250 PEN657.62500 MAD
500 PEN1,315.25000 MAD
1000 PEN2,630.50000 MAD
2000 PEN5,261.00000 MAD
5000 PEN13,152.50000 MAD
10000 PEN26,305.00000 MAD