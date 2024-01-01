1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Malawian kwachas

Convert MAD to MWK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = MK173.5 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
MAD to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MWK
1 MAD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High177.1890180.0020
Low173.2090173.2090
Average175.1887176.9175
Change-0.95%-2.85%
1 MAD to MWK stats

The performance of MAD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 177.1890 and a 30 day low of 173.2090. This means the 30 day average was 175.1887. The change for MAD to MWK was -0.95.

The performance of MAD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 180.0020 and a 90 day low of 173.2090. This means the 90 day average was 176.9175. The change for MAD to MWK was -2.85.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4610.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.113
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13311.21.7681.9461.69922.905
1 EUR1.054655.9490.83311.4741.6221.41619.087

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
1 MAD173.51900 MWK
5 MAD867.59500 MWK
10 MAD1,735.19000 MWK
20 MAD3,470.38000 MWK
50 MAD8,675.95000 MWK
100 MAD17,351.90000 MWK
250 MAD43,379.75000 MWK
500 MAD86,759.50000 MWK
1000 MAD173,519.00000 MWK
2000 MAD347,038.00000 MWK
5000 MAD867,595.00000 MWK
10000 MAD1,735,190.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Moroccan Dirham
1 MWK0.00576 MAD
5 MWK0.02882 MAD
10 MWK0.05763 MAD
20 MWK0.11526 MAD
50 MWK0.28815 MAD
100 MWK0.57631 MAD
250 MWK1.44076 MAD
500 MWK2.88153 MAD
1000 MWK5.76305 MAD
2000 MWK11.52610 MAD
5000 MWK28.81525 MAD
10000 MWK57.63050 MAD