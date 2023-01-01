5 Malawian kwachas to Moroccan dirhams
Convert MWK to MAD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Moroccan dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
|1 MAD
|112.19700 MWK
|5 MAD
|560.98500 MWK
|10 MAD
|1121.97000 MWK
|20 MAD
|2243.94000 MWK
|50 MAD
|5609.85000 MWK
|100 MAD
|11219.70000 MWK
|250 MAD
|28049.25000 MWK
|500 MAD
|56098.50000 MWK
|1000 MAD
|112197.00000 MWK
|2000 MAD
|224394.00000 MWK
|5000 MAD
|560985.00000 MWK
|10000 MAD
|1121970.00000 MWK