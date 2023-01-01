1 thousand Malawian kwachas to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MWK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 mwk
8.91 mad

1.00000 MWK = 0.00891 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MWK to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046687.12681.434781.659690.964918.9338
1GBP1.153411.2071100.4881.654811.914211.1129221.8374
1USD0.95540.828432183.24751.37091.585790.921818.0908
1INR0.01147750.009951430.012012410.01646780.01904910.0110730.217313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Moroccan Dirham
1 MWK0.00891 MAD
5 MWK0.04456 MAD
10 MWK0.08912 MAD
20 MWK0.17825 MAD
50 MWK0.44562 MAD
100 MWK0.89123 MAD
250 MWK2.22809 MAD
500 MWK4.45617 MAD
1000 MWK8.91234 MAD
2000 MWK17.82468 MAD
5000 MWK44.56170 MAD
10000 MWK89.12340 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malawian Kwacha
1 MAD112.20400 MWK
5 MAD561.02000 MWK
10 MAD1122.04000 MWK
20 MAD2244.08000 MWK
50 MAD5610.20000 MWK
100 MAD11220.40000 MWK
250 MAD28051.00000 MWK
500 MAD56102.00000 MWK
1000 MAD112204.00000 MWK
2000 MAD224408.00000 MWK
5000 MAD561020.00000 MWK
10000 MAD1122040.00000 MWK