5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Malagasy ariaries

Convert MAD to MGA at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ar464.3 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
MAD to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 MAD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High470.5440472.8090
Low462.1870462.1870
Average465.9351465.9817
Change0.25%-1.48%
1 MAD to MGA stats

The performance of MAD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 470.5440 and a 30 day low of 462.1870. This means the 30 day average was 465.9351. The change for MAD to MGA was 0.25.

The performance of MAD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.8090 and a 90 day low of 462.1870. This means the 90 day average was 465.9817. The change for MAD to MGA was -1.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 MAD464.32000 MGA
5 MAD2,321.60000 MGA
10 MAD4,643.20000 MGA
20 MAD9,286.40000 MGA
50 MAD23,216.00000 MGA
100 MAD46,432.00000 MGA
250 MAD116,080.00000 MGA
500 MAD232,160.00000 MGA
1000 MAD464,320.00000 MGA
2000 MAD928,640.00000 MGA
5000 MAD2,321,600.00000 MGA
10000 MAD4,643,200.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Moroccan Dirham
1 MGA0.00215 MAD
5 MGA0.01077 MAD
10 MGA0.02154 MAD
20 MGA0.04307 MAD
50 MGA0.10768 MAD
100 MGA0.21537 MAD
250 MGA0.53842 MAD
500 MGA1.07685 MAD
1000 MGA2.15369 MAD
2000 MGA4.30738 MAD
5000 MGA10.76845 MAD
10000 MGA21.53690 MAD