2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Lesotho lotis

Convert MAD to LSL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L1.813 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LSL
1 MAD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83151.8622
Low1.75391.7539
Average1.79481.8013
Change1.91%-2.66%
View full history

1 MAD to LSL stats

The performance of MAD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8315 and a 30 day low of 1.7539. This means the 30 day average was 1.7948. The change for MAD to LSL was 1.91.

The performance of MAD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8622 and a 90 day low of 1.7539. This means the 90 day average was 1.8013. The change for MAD to LSL was -2.66.

Track market ratesView MAD to LSL chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.3590.7910.9491.3991.5391.34318.113
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.06611.21.7691.9461.69922.906
1 EUR1.054655.9660.83311.4741.6221.41619.091

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 MAD1.81259 LSL
5 MAD9.06295 LSL
10 MAD18.12590 LSL
20 MAD36.25180 LSL
50 MAD90.62950 LSL
100 MAD181.25900 LSL
250 MAD453.14750 LSL
500 MAD906.29500 LSL
1000 MAD1,812.59000 LSL
2000 MAD3,625.18000 LSL
5000 MAD9,062.95000 LSL
10000 MAD18,125.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Moroccan Dirham
1 LSL0.55170 MAD
5 LSL2.75848 MAD
10 LSL5.51695 MAD
20 LSL11.03390 MAD
50 LSL27.58475 MAD
100 LSL55.16950 MAD
250 LSL137.92375 MAD
500 LSL275.84750 MAD
1000 LSL551.69500 MAD
2000 LSL1,103.39000 MAD
5000 LSL2,758.47500 MAD
10000 LSL5,516.95000 MAD