5 Moroccan dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert MAD to KYD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.08205 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 MAD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08380.0851
Low0.08190.0819
Average0.08280.0837
Change-0.90%-3.20%
1 MAD to KYD stats

The performance of MAD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0838 and a 30 day low of 0.0819. This means the 30 day average was 0.0828. The change for MAD to KYD was -0.90.

The performance of MAD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0851 and a 90 day low of 0.0819. This means the 90 day average was 0.0837. The change for MAD to KYD was -3.20.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MAD0.08205 KYD
5 MAD0.41025 KYD
10 MAD0.82049 KYD
20 MAD1.64098 KYD
50 MAD4.10246 KYD
100 MAD8.20492 KYD
250 MAD20.51230 KYD
500 MAD41.02460 KYD
1000 MAD82.04920 KYD
2000 MAD164.09840 KYD
5000 MAD410.24600 KYD
10000 MAD820.49200 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KYD12.18780 MAD
5 KYD60.93900 MAD
10 KYD121.87800 MAD
20 KYD243.75600 MAD
50 KYD609.39000 MAD
100 KYD1,218.78000 MAD
250 KYD3,046.95000 MAD
500 KYD6,093.90000 MAD
1000 KYD12,187.80000 MAD
2000 KYD24,375.60000 MAD
5000 KYD60,939.00000 MAD
10000 KYD121,878.00000 MAD