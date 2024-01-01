1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ك0.03077 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
MAD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 MAD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03130.0317
Low0.03070.0307
Average0.03100.0312
Change-0.56%-2.61%
1 MAD to KWD stats

The performance of MAD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0313 and a 30 day low of 0.0307. This means the 30 day average was 0.0310. The change for MAD to KWD was -0.56.

The performance of MAD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0317 and a 90 day low of 0.0307. This means the 90 day average was 0.0312. The change for MAD to KWD was -2.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MAD0.03077 KWD
5 MAD0.15387 KWD
10 MAD0.30774 KWD
20 MAD0.61548 KWD
50 MAD1.53871 KWD
100 MAD3.07742 KWD
250 MAD7.69355 KWD
500 MAD15.38710 KWD
1000 MAD30.77420 KWD
2000 MAD61.54840 KWD
5000 MAD153.87100 KWD
10000 MAD307.74200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KWD32.49480 MAD
5 KWD162.47400 MAD
10 KWD324.94800 MAD
20 KWD649.89600 MAD
50 KWD1,624.74000 MAD
100 KWD3,249.48000 MAD
250 KWD8,123.70000 MAD
500 KWD16,247.40000 MAD
1000 KWD32,494.80000 MAD
2000 KWD64,989.60000 MAD
5000 KWD162,474.00000 MAD
10000 KWD324,948.00000 MAD