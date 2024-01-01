5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MAD to KGS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Лв8.613 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
MAD to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KGS
1 MAD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.78308.8605
Low8.55858.5585
Average8.64578.6744
Change-0.15%-2.57%
1 MAD to KGS stats

The performance of MAD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7830 and a 30 day low of 8.5585. This means the 30 day average was 8.6457. The change for MAD to KGS was -0.15.

The performance of MAD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8605 and a 90 day low of 8.5585. This means the 90 day average was 8.6744. The change for MAD to KGS was -2.57.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 MAD8.61314 KGS
5 MAD43.06570 KGS
10 MAD86.13140 KGS
20 MAD172.26280 KGS
50 MAD430.65700 KGS
100 MAD861.31400 KGS
250 MAD2,153.28500 KGS
500 MAD4,306.57000 KGS
1000 MAD8,613.14000 KGS
2000 MAD17,226.28000 KGS
5000 MAD43,065.70000 KGS
10000 MAD86,131.40000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 KGS0.11610 MAD
5 KGS0.58051 MAD
10 KGS1.16102 MAD
20 KGS2.32204 MAD
50 KGS5.80510 MAD
100 KGS11.61020 MAD
250 KGS29.02550 MAD
500 KGS58.05100 MAD
1000 KGS116.10200 MAD
2000 KGS232.20400 MAD
5000 KGS580.51000 MAD
10000 KGS1,161.02000 MAD