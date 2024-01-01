20 Moroccan dirhams to Egyptian pounds

Convert MAD to EGP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = E£4.975 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 MAD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.02185.0588
Low4.91404.8979
Average4.95734.9682
Change1.25%-1.32%
View full history

1 MAD to EGP stats

The performance of MAD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0218 and a 30 day low of 4.9140. This means the 30 day average was 4.9573. The change for MAD to EGP was 1.25.

The performance of MAD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0588 and a 90 day low of 4.8979. This means the 90 day average was 4.9682. The change for MAD to EGP was -1.32.

Track market ratesView MAD to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4770.7910.9491.3991.541.34418.122
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.40211.21.771.9481.722.923
1 EUR1.054655.9350.83311.4741.6221.41619.096

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4.97538 EGP
5 MAD24.87690 EGP
10 MAD49.75380 EGP
20 MAD99.50760 EGP
50 MAD248.76900 EGP
100 MAD497.53800 EGP
250 MAD1,243.84500 EGP
500 MAD2,487.69000 EGP
1000 MAD4,975.38000 EGP
2000 MAD9,950.76000 EGP
5000 MAD24,876.90000 EGP
10000 MAD49,753.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.20099 MAD
5 EGP1.00495 MAD
10 EGP2.00989 MAD
20 EGP4.01978 MAD
50 EGP10.04945 MAD
100 EGP20.09890 MAD
250 EGP50.24725 MAD
500 EGP100.49450 MAD
1000 EGP200.98900 MAD
2000 EGP401.97800 MAD
5000 EGP1,004.94500 MAD
10000 EGP2,009.89000 MAD