1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Danish kroner

Convert MAD to DKK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = kr0.7083 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
MAD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 MAD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70960.7096
Low0.69620.6872
Average0.70180.6951
Change1.73%2.09%
1 MAD to DKK stats

The performance of MAD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7096 and a 30 day low of 0.6962. This means the 30 day average was 0.7018. The change for MAD to DKK was 1.73.

The performance of MAD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7096 and a 90 day low of 0.6872. This means the 90 day average was 0.6951. The change for MAD to DKK was 2.09.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Danish Krone
1 MAD0.70828 DKK
5 MAD3.54141 DKK
10 MAD7.08281 DKK
20 MAD14.16562 DKK
50 MAD35.41405 DKK
100 MAD70.82810 DKK
250 MAD177.07025 DKK
500 MAD354.14050 DKK
1000 MAD708.28100 DKK
2000 MAD1,416.56200 DKK
5000 MAD3,541.40500 DKK
10000 MAD7,082.81000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 DKK1.41187 MAD
5 DKK7.05935 MAD
10 DKK14.11870 MAD
20 DKK28.23740 MAD
50 DKK70.59350 MAD
100 DKK141.18700 MAD
250 DKK352.96750 MAD
500 DKK705.93500 MAD
1000 DKK1,411.87000 MAD
2000 DKK2,823.74000 MAD
5000 DKK7,059.35000 MAD
10000 DKK14,118.70000 MAD