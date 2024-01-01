20 Moroccan dirhams to Bermudan dollars

Convert MAD to BMD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.1000 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
MAD to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BMD
1 MAD to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10220.1038
Low0.09990.0999
Average0.10100.1020
Change-0.93%-3.22%
1 MAD to BMD stats

The performance of MAD to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0999. This means the 30 day average was 0.1010. The change for MAD to BMD was -0.93.

The performance of MAD to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0999. This means the 90 day average was 0.1020. The change for MAD to BMD was -3.22.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 MAD0.10003 BMD
5 MAD0.50016 BMD
10 MAD1.00031 BMD
20 MAD2.00062 BMD
50 MAD5.00155 BMD
100 MAD10.00310 BMD
250 MAD25.00775 BMD
500 MAD50.01550 BMD
1000 MAD100.03100 BMD
2000 MAD200.06200 BMD
5000 MAD500.15500 BMD
10000 MAD1,000.31000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BMD9.99690 MAD
5 BMD49.98450 MAD
10 BMD99.96900 MAD
20 BMD199.93800 MAD
50 BMD499.84500 MAD
100 BMD999.69000 MAD
250 BMD2,499.22500 MAD
500 BMD4,998.45000 MAD
1000 BMD9,996.90000 MAD
2000 BMD19,993.80000 MAD
5000 BMD49,984.50000 MAD
10000 BMD99,969.00000 MAD