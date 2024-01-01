2000 Laotian kips to Colombian pesos

Convert LAK to COP at the real exchange rate

2,000 lak
374.42 cop

1.00000 LAK = 0.18721 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855061.0775589.45271.453291.650790.94959518.387
1 GBP1.1695111.26015104.6111.699561.930521.1105621.5028
1 USD0.928050.793556183.01491.34871.531980.8811517.0637
1 INR0.01117910.00955920.01204610.01624650.01845430.01061440.20555

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Colombian Peso
1 LAK0.18721 COP
5 LAK0.93606 COP
10 LAK1.87212 COP
20 LAK3.74424 COP
50 LAK9.36060 COP
100 LAK18.72120 COP
250 LAK46.80300 COP
500 LAK93.60600 COP
1000 LAK187.21200 COP
2000 LAK374.42400 COP
5000 LAK936.06000 COP
10000 LAK1872.12000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Laotian Kip
1 COP5.34153 LAK
5 COP26.70765 LAK
10 COP53.41530 LAK
20 COP106.83060 LAK
50 COP267.07650 LAK
100 COP534.15300 LAK
250 COP1335.38250 LAK
500 COP2670.76500 LAK
1000 COP5341.53000 LAK
2000 COP10683.06000 LAK
5000 COP26707.65000 LAK
10000 COP53415.30000 LAK