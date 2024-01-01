1 Kazakhstani tenge to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KZT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
0.69 lkr

1.00000 KZT = 0.69444 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855281.0778589.47781.45371.651370.9483818.3842
1 GBP1.1692111.26035104.6281.699831.930981.1088521.497
1 USD0.92780.79343183.01511.34871.53210.880217.0564
1 INR0.0111760.009557660.01204610.01624640.01845560.01060290.205461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KZT0.69444 LKR
5 KZT3.47220 LKR
10 KZT6.94441 LKR
20 KZT13.88882 LKR
50 KZT34.72205 LKR
100 KZT69.44410 LKR
250 KZT173.61025 LKR
500 KZT347.22050 LKR
1000 KZT694.44100 LKR
2000 KZT1388.88200 LKR
5000 KZT3472.20500 LKR
10000 KZT6944.41000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LKR1.44001 KZT
5 LKR7.20005 KZT
10 LKR14.40010 KZT
20 LKR28.80020 KZT
50 LKR72.00050 KZT
100 LKR144.00100 KZT
250 LKR360.00250 KZT
500 LKR720.00500 KZT
1000 LKR1440.01000 KZT
2000 LKR2880.02000 KZT
5000 LKR7200.05000 KZT
10000 LKR14400.10000 KZT