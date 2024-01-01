500 Cayman Islands dollars to Romanian leus

Convert KYD to RON at the real exchange rate

500 kyd
2,816.10 ron

1.00000 KYD = 5.63220 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.00910.927851.347118.88251.530921.348450.793588
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.01622830.2274750.01844290.01624460.00956025
1 EUR1.077789.458911.4517720.34971.649881.453220.85532
1 SGD0.74233561.62060.688815114.01711.136461.0010.589108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 KYD5.63220 RON
5 KYD28.16100 RON
10 KYD56.32200 RON
20 KYD112.64400 RON
50 KYD281.61000 RON
100 KYD563.22000 RON
250 KYD1408.05000 RON
500 KYD2816.10000 RON
1000 KYD5632.20000 RON
2000 KYD11264.40000 RON
5000 KYD28161.00000 RON
10000 KYD56322.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 RON0.17755 KYD
5 RON0.88775 KYD
10 RON1.77551 KYD
20 RON3.55102 KYD
50 RON8.87755 KYD
100 RON17.75510 KYD
250 RON44.38775 KYD
500 RON88.77550 KYD
1000 RON177.55100 KYD
2000 RON355.10200 KYD
5000 RON887.75500 KYD
10000 RON1775.51000 KYD