10 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert KYD to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 kyd
1,682,990 isk

1.00000 KYD = 168.29900 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.00910.927851.347118.88251.530921.348450.793588
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.01622830.2274750.01844290.01624460.00956025
1 EUR1.077789.458911.4517720.34971.649881.453220.85532
1 SGD0.74233561.62060.688815114.01711.136461.0010.589108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 KYD168.29900 ISK
5 KYD841.49500 ISK
10 KYD1682.99000 ISK
20 KYD3365.98000 ISK
50 KYD8414.95000 ISK
100 KYD16829.90000 ISK
250 KYD42074.75000 ISK
500 KYD84149.50000 ISK
1000 KYD168299.00000 ISK
2000 KYD336598.00000 ISK
5000 KYD841495.00000 ISK
10000 KYD1682990.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.00594 KYD
5 ISK0.02971 KYD
10 ISK0.05942 KYD
20 ISK0.11884 KYD
50 ISK0.29709 KYD
100 ISK0.59418 KYD
250 ISK1.48545 KYD
500 ISK2.97090 KYD
1000 ISK5.94181 KYD
2000 ISK11.88362 KYD
5000 ISK29.70905 KYD
10000 ISK59.41810 KYD