50 Icelandic krónas to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert ISK to KYD at the real exchange rate

50 isk
0.30 kyd

kr1.000 ISK = $0.005945 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0060
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00600.0059
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to KYD stats

The performance of ISK to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0060. The change for ISK to KYD was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0060 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0059. The change for ISK to KYD was 1.21.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.00595 KYD
5 ISK0.02973 KYD
10 ISK0.05945 KYD
20 ISK0.11891 KYD
50 ISK0.29726 KYD
100 ISK0.59453 KYD
250 ISK1.48632 KYD
500 ISK2.97263 KYD
1000 ISK5.94526 KYD
2000 ISK11.89052 KYD
5000 ISK29.72630 KYD
10000 ISK59.45260 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 KYD168.20100 ISK
5 KYD841.00500 ISK
10 KYD1,682.01000 ISK
20 KYD3,364.02000 ISK
50 KYD8,410.05000 ISK
100 KYD16,820.10000 ISK
250 KYD42,050.25000 ISK
500 KYD84,100.50000 ISK
1000 KYD168,201.00000 ISK
2000 KYD336,402.00000 ISK
5000 KYD841,005.00000 ISK
10000 KYD1,682,010.00000 ISK