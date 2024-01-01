10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Danish kroner

Convert KWD to DKK at the real exchange rate

10,000 kwd
224,590 dkk

1.00000 KWD = 22.45900 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Danish Krone
1 KWD22.45900 DKK
5 KWD112.29500 DKK
10 KWD224.59000 DKK
20 KWD449.18000 DKK
50 KWD1122.95000 DKK
100 KWD2245.90000 DKK
250 KWD5614.75000 DKK
500 KWD11229.50000 DKK
1000 KWD22459.00000 DKK
2000 KWD44918.00000 DKK
5000 KWD112295.00000 DKK
10000 KWD224590.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DKK0.04453 KWD
5 DKK0.22263 KWD
10 DKK0.44526 KWD
20 DKK0.89051 KWD
50 DKK2.22628 KWD
100 DKK4.45256 KWD
250 DKK11.13140 KWD
500 DKK22.26280 KWD
1000 DKK44.52560 KWD
2000 DKK89.05120 KWD
5000 DKK222.62800 KWD
10000 DKK445.25600 KWD