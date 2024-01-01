1 thousand Cambodian riels to Guernsey pounds

Convert KHR to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
0.19 ggp

1.00000 KHR = 0.00019 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Guernsey pound
1 KHR0.00019 GGP
5 KHR0.00097 GGP
10 KHR0.00194 GGP
20 KHR0.00388 GGP
50 KHR0.00971 GGP
100 KHR0.01942 GGP
250 KHR0.04856 GGP
500 KHR0.09712 GGP
1000 KHR0.19425 GGP
2000 KHR0.38849 GGP
5000 KHR0.97123 GGP
10000 KHR1.94245 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cambodian Riel
1 GGP5148.14000 KHR
5 GGP25740.70000 KHR
10 GGP51481.40000 KHR
20 GGP102962.80000 KHR
50 GGP257407.00000 KHR
100 GGP514814.00000 KHR
250 GGP1287035.00000 KHR
500 GGP2574070.00000 KHR
1000 GGP5148140.00000 KHR
2000 GGP10296280.00000 KHR
5000 GGP25740700.00000 KHR
10000 GGP51481400.00000 KHR