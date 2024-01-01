1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KGS to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
1,225.16 bdt

1.00000 KGS = 1.22516 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.22516 BDT
5 KGS6.12580 BDT
10 KGS12.25160 BDT
20 KGS24.50320 BDT
50 KGS61.25800 BDT
100 KGS122.51600 BDT
250 KGS306.29000 BDT
500 KGS612.58000 BDT
1000 KGS1225.16000 BDT
2000 KGS2450.32000 BDT
5000 KGS6125.80000 BDT
10000 KGS12251.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.81622 KGS
5 BDT4.08108 KGS
10 BDT8.16217 KGS
20 BDT16.32434 KGS
50 BDT40.81085 KGS
100 BDT81.62170 KGS
250 BDT204.05425 KGS
500 BDT408.10850 KGS
1000 BDT816.21700 KGS
2000 BDT1632.43400 KGS
5000 BDT4081.08500 KGS
10000 BDT8162.17000 KGS