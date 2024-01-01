Jamaican dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert JMD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
536.24 btn

J$1.000 JMD = Nu.0.5362 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53660.5379
Low0.53340.5314
Average0.53520.5353
Change0.17%-0.04%
1 JMD to BTN stats

The performance of JMD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5366 and a 30 day low of 0.5334. This means the 30 day average was 0.5352. The change for JMD to BTN was 0.17.

The performance of JMD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5379 and a 90 day low of 0.5314. This means the 90 day average was 0.5353. The change for JMD to BTN was -0.04.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JMD0.53624 BTN
5 JMD2.68120 BTN
10 JMD5.36240 BTN
20 JMD10.72480 BTN
50 JMD26.81200 BTN
100 JMD53.62400 BTN
250 JMD134.06000 BTN
500 JMD268.12000 BTN
1000 JMD536.24000 BTN
2000 JMD1,072.48000 BTN
5000 JMD2,681.20000 BTN
10000 JMD5,362.40000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jamaican Dollar
1 BTN1.86484 JMD
5 BTN9.32420 JMD
10 BTN18.64840 JMD
20 BTN37.29680 JMD
50 BTN93.24200 JMD
100 BTN186.48400 JMD
250 BTN466.21000 JMD
500 BTN932.42000 JMD
1000 BTN1,864.84000 JMD
2000 BTN3,729.68000 JMD
5000 BTN9,324.20000 JMD
10000 BTN18,648.40000 JMD