Jersey pounds to CFA francs beac today

Convert JEP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
769,839 xaf

£1.000 JEP = FCFA769.8 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to XAF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High781.3670781.3670
Low769.8390761.9860
Average777.8633773.4348
Change-0.73%0.61%
1 JEP to XAF stats

The performance of JEP to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 781.3670 and a 30 day low of 769.8390. This means the 30 day average was 777.8633. The change for JEP to XAF was -0.73.

The performance of JEP to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 781.3670 and a 90 day low of 761.9860. This means the 90 day average was 773.4348. The change for JEP to XAF was 0.61.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 JEP769.83900 XAF
5 JEP3,849.19500 XAF
10 JEP7,698.39000 XAF
20 JEP15,396.78000 XAF
50 JEP38,491.95000 XAF
100 JEP76,983.90000 XAF
250 JEP192,459.75000 XAF
500 JEP384,919.50000 XAF
1000 JEP769,839.00000 XAF
2000 JEP1,539,678.00000 XAF
5000 JEP3,849,195.00000 XAF
10000 JEP7,698,390.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Jersey pound
1 XAF0.00130 JEP
5 XAF0.00649 JEP
10 XAF0.01299 JEP
20 XAF0.02598 JEP
50 XAF0.06495 JEP
100 XAF0.12990 JEP
250 XAF0.32474 JEP
500 XAF0.64949 JEP
1000 XAF1.29897 JEP
2000 XAF2.59794 JEP
5000 XAF6.49485 JEP
10000 XAF12.98970 JEP