1,000 jep
52,372.40 uah

£1.000 JEP = ₴52.37 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.469053.4690
Low51.644448.9434
Average52.572951.3349
Change1.41%6.51%
The performance of JEP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.4690 and a 30 day low of 51.6444. This means the 30 day average was 52.5729. The change for JEP to UAH was 1.41.

The performance of JEP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.4690 and a 90 day low of 48.9434. This means the 90 day average was 51.3349. The change for JEP to UAH was 6.51.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JEP52.37240 UAH
5 JEP261.86200 UAH
10 JEP523.72400 UAH
20 JEP1,047.44800 UAH
50 JEP2,618.62000 UAH
100 JEP5,237.24000 UAH
250 JEP13,093.10000 UAH
500 JEP26,186.20000 UAH
1000 JEP52,372.40000 UAH
2000 JEP104,744.80000 UAH
5000 JEP261,862.00000 UAH
10000 JEP523,724.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jersey pound
1 UAH0.01909 JEP
5 UAH0.09547 JEP
10 UAH0.19094 JEP
20 UAH0.38188 JEP
50 UAH0.95470 JEP
100 UAH1.90940 JEP
250 UAH4.77350 JEP
500 UAH9.54700 JEP
1000 UAH19.09400 JEP
2000 UAH38.18800 JEP
5000 UAH95.47000 JEP
10000 UAH190.94000 JEP