100 Icelandic krónas to Samoan talas

Convert ISK to WST at the real exchange rate

100 isk
2.00 wst

kr1.000 ISK = WS$0.01999 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0200
Low0.01960.0194
Average0.01980.0197
Change1.54%1.75%
1 ISK to WST stats

The performance of ISK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0196. This means the 30 day average was 0.0198. The change for ISK to WST was 1.54.

The performance of ISK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0200 and a 90 day low of 0.0194. This means the 90 day average was 0.0197. The change for ISK to WST was 1.75.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Samoan Tala
1 ISK0.01999 WST
5 ISK0.09994 WST
10 ISK0.19987 WST
20 ISK0.39974 WST
50 ISK0.99936 WST
100 ISK1.99871 WST
250 ISK4.99678 WST
500 ISK9.99355 WST
1000 ISK19.98710 WST
2000 ISK39.97420 WST
5000 ISK99.93550 WST
10000 ISK199.87100 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Icelandic Króna
1 WST50.03230 ISK
5 WST250.16150 ISK
10 WST500.32300 ISK
20 WST1,000.64600 ISK
50 WST2,501.61500 ISK
100 WST5,003.23000 ISK
250 WST12,508.07500 ISK
500 WST25,016.15000 ISK
1000 WST50,032.30000 ISK
2000 WST100,064.60000 ISK
5000 WST250,161.50000 ISK
10000 WST500,323.00000 ISK