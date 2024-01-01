500 Icelandic krónas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert ISK to MYR at the real exchange rate

500 isk
16.28 myr

kr1.000 ISK = RM0.03257 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03420.0343
Low0.03260.0326
Average0.03380.0339
Change-4.70%-4.12%
1 ISK to MYR stats

The performance of ISK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0342 and a 30 day low of 0.0326. This means the 30 day average was 0.0338. The change for ISK to MYR was -4.70.

The performance of ISK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0343 and a 90 day low of 0.0326. This means the 90 day average was 0.0339. The change for ISK to MYR was -4.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ISK0.03257 MYR
5 ISK0.16284 MYR
10 ISK0.32568 MYR
20 ISK0.65137 MYR
50 ISK1.62842 MYR
100 ISK3.25684 MYR
250 ISK8.14210 MYR
500 ISK16.28420 MYR
1000 ISK32.56840 MYR
2000 ISK65.13680 MYR
5000 ISK162.84200 MYR
10000 ISK325.68400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Icelandic Króna
1 MYR30.70460 ISK
5 MYR153.52300 ISK
10 MYR307.04600 ISK
20 MYR614.09200 ISK
50 MYR1,535.23000 ISK
100 MYR3,070.46000 ISK
250 MYR7,676.15000 ISK
500 MYR15,352.30000 ISK
1000 MYR30,704.60000 ISK
2000 MYR61,409.20000 ISK
5000 MYR153,523.00000 ISK
10000 MYR307,046.00000 ISK