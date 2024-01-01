50 Icelandic krónas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert ISK to MVR at the real exchange rate

50 isk
5.51 mvr

kr1.000 ISK = MVR0.1102 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11240.1125
Low0.10990.1089
Average0.11080.1106
Change-0.26%1.06%
View full history

1 ISK to MVR stats

The performance of ISK to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1124 and a 30 day low of 0.1099. This means the 30 day average was 0.1108. The change for ISK to MVR was -0.26.

The performance of ISK to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1125 and a 90 day low of 0.1089. This means the 90 day average was 0.1106. The change for ISK to MVR was 1.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ISK0.11024 MVR
5 ISK0.55121 MVR
10 ISK1.10241 MVR
20 ISK2.20482 MVR
50 ISK5.51205 MVR
100 ISK11.02410 MVR
250 ISK27.56025 MVR
500 ISK55.12050 MVR
1000 ISK110.24100 MVR
2000 ISK220.48200 MVR
5000 ISK551.20500 MVR
10000 ISK1,102.41000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Icelandic Króna
1 MVR9.07103 ISK
5 MVR45.35515 ISK
10 MVR90.71030 ISK
20 MVR181.42060 ISK
50 MVR453.55150 ISK
100 MVR907.10300 ISK
250 MVR2,267.75750 ISK
500 MVR4,535.51500 ISK
1000 MVR9,071.03000 ISK
2000 MVR18,142.06000 ISK
5000 MVR45,355.15000 ISK
10000 MVR90,710.30000 ISK