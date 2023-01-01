1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas

Convert MVR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 mvr
9021.35 isk

1.00000 MVR = 9.02135 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:16 UTC
MVR to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Icelandic Króna
1 MVR9.02135 ISK
5 MVR45.10675 ISK
10 MVR90.21350 ISK
20 MVR180.42700 ISK
50 MVR451.06750 ISK
100 MVR902.13500 ISK
250 MVR2255.33750 ISK
500 MVR4510.67500 ISK
1000 MVR9021.35000 ISK
2000 MVR18042.70000 ISK
5000 MVR45106.75000 ISK
10000 MVR90213.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ISK0.11085 MVR
5 ISK0.55424 MVR
10 ISK1.10848 MVR
20 ISK2.21696 MVR
50 ISK5.54240 MVR
100 ISK11.08480 MVR
250 ISK27.71200 MVR
500 ISK55.42400 MVR
1000 ISK110.84800 MVR
2000 ISK221.69600 MVR
5000 ISK554.24000 MVR
10000 ISK1108.48000 MVR