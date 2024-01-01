5,000 Icelandic krónas to Moldovan leus

Convert ISK to MDL at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
640.62 mdl

kr1.000 ISK = L0.1281 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12940.1294
Low0.12740.1262
Average0.12850.1279
Change-0.96%1.39%
1 ISK to MDL stats

The performance of ISK to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1294 and a 30 day low of 0.1274. This means the 30 day average was 0.1285. The change for ISK to MDL was -0.96.

The performance of ISK to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1294 and a 90 day low of 0.1262. This means the 90 day average was 0.1279. The change for ISK to MDL was 1.39.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moldovan Leu
1 ISK0.12812 MDL
5 ISK0.64062 MDL
10 ISK1.28124 MDL
20 ISK2.56248 MDL
50 ISK6.40620 MDL
100 ISK12.81240 MDL
250 ISK32.03100 MDL
500 ISK64.06200 MDL
1000 ISK128.12400 MDL
2000 ISK256.24800 MDL
5000 ISK640.62000 MDL
10000 ISK1,281.24000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 MDL7.80494 ISK
5 MDL39.02470 ISK
10 MDL78.04940 ISK
20 MDL156.09880 ISK
50 MDL390.24700 ISK
100 MDL780.49400 ISK
250 MDL1,951.23500 ISK
500 MDL3,902.47000 ISK
1000 MDL7,804.94000 ISK
2000 MDL15,609.88000 ISK
5000 MDL39,024.70000 ISK
10000 MDL78,049.40000 ISK