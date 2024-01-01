100 Moldovan leus to Icelandic krónas

Convert MDL to ISK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = kr7.580 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
MDL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 MDL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.77308.0141
Low7.52587.5258
Average7.69797.7949
Change-2.32%-3.75%
1 MDL to ISK stats

The performance of MDL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7730 and a 30 day low of 7.5258. This means the 30 day average was 7.6979. The change for MDL to ISK was -2.32.

The performance of MDL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.0141 and a 90 day low of 7.5258. This means the 90 day average was 7.7949. The change for MDL to ISK was -3.75.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 MDL7.57984 ISK
5 MDL37.89920 ISK
10 MDL75.79840 ISK
20 MDL151.59680 ISK
50 MDL378.99200 ISK
100 MDL757.98400 ISK
250 MDL1,894.96000 ISK
500 MDL3,789.92000 ISK
1000 MDL7,579.84000 ISK
2000 MDL15,159.68000 ISK
5000 MDL37,899.20000 ISK
10000 MDL75,798.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Moldovan Leu
1 ISK0.13193 MDL
5 ISK0.65964 MDL
10 ISK1.31929 MDL
20 ISK2.63858 MDL
50 ISK6.59645 MDL
100 ISK13.19290 MDL
250 ISK32.98225 MDL
500 ISK65.96450 MDL
1000 ISK131.92900 MDL
2000 ISK263.85800 MDL
5000 ISK659.64500 MDL
10000 ISK1,319.29000 MDL