500 Icelandic krónas to Kyrgystani soms

Convert ISK to KGS at the real exchange rate

500 isk
305.96 kgs

kr1.000 ISK = Лв0.6119 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62660.6407
Low0.60690.6069
Average0.61860.6274
Change-2.01%-3.69%
View full history

1 ISK to KGS stats

The performance of ISK to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6266 and a 30 day low of 0.6069. This means the 30 day average was 0.6186. The change for ISK to KGS was -2.01.

The performance of ISK to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6407 and a 90 day low of 0.6069. This means the 90 day average was 0.6274. The change for ISK to KGS was -3.69.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kyrgystani Som
1 ISK0.61193 KGS
5 ISK3.05964 KGS
10 ISK6.11927 KGS
20 ISK12.23854 KGS
50 ISK30.59635 KGS
100 ISK61.19270 KGS
250 ISK152.98175 KGS
500 ISK305.96350 KGS
1000 ISK611.92700 KGS
2000 ISK1,223.85400 KGS
5000 ISK3,059.63500 KGS
10000 ISK6,119.27000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Icelandic Króna
1 KGS1.63418 ISK
5 KGS8.17090 ISK
10 KGS16.34180 ISK
20 KGS32.68360 ISK
50 KGS81.70900 ISK
100 KGS163.41800 ISK
250 KGS408.54500 ISK
500 KGS817.09000 ISK
1000 KGS1,634.18000 ISK
2000 KGS3,268.36000 ISK
5000 KGS8,170.90000 ISK
10000 KGS16,341.80000 ISK