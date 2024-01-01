1 Icelandic króna to Kenyan shillings

Convert ISK to KES at the real exchange rate

1 isk
1 kes

kr1.000 ISK = Ksh0.9421 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96450.9674
Low0.92850.9217
Average0.94290.9405
Change1.21%-2.49%
View full history

1 ISK to KES stats

The performance of ISK to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9645 and a 30 day low of 0.9285. This means the 30 day average was 0.9429. The change for ISK to KES was 1.21.

The performance of ISK to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9674 and a 90 day low of 0.9217. This means the 90 day average was 0.9405. The change for ISK to KES was -2.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic króna

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kenyan Shilling
1 ISK0.94207 KES
5 ISK4.71035 KES
10 ISK9.42070 KES
20 ISK18.84140 KES
50 ISK47.10350 KES
100 ISK94.20700 KES
250 ISK235.51750 KES
500 ISK471.03500 KES
1000 ISK942.07000 KES
2000 ISK1,884.14000 KES
5000 ISK4,710.35000 KES
10000 ISK9,420.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 KES1.06149 ISK
5 KES5.30745 ISK
10 KES10.61490 ISK
20 KES21.22980 ISK
50 KES53.07450 ISK
100 KES106.14900 ISK
250 KES265.37250 ISK
500 KES530.74500 ISK
1000 KES1,061.49000 ISK
2000 KES2,122.98000 ISK
5000 KES5,307.45000 ISK
10000 KES10,614.90000 ISK