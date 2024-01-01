1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Hungarian forints

Convert ISK to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
2,644 huf

kr1.000 ISK = Ft2.644 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64782.6664
Low2.59872.5614
Average2.62532.6183
Change0.62%2.27%
1 ISK to HUF stats

The performance of ISK to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6478 and a 30 day low of 2.5987. This means the 30 day average was 2.6253. The change for ISK to HUF was 0.62.

The performance of ISK to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6664 and a 90 day low of 2.5614. This means the 90 day average was 2.6183. The change for ISK to HUF was 2.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Hungarian Forint
1 ISK2.64419 HUF
5 ISK13.22095 HUF
10 ISK26.44190 HUF
20 ISK52.88380 HUF
50 ISK132.20950 HUF
100 ISK264.41900 HUF
250 ISK661.04750 HUF
500 ISK1,322.09500 HUF
1000 ISK2,644.19000 HUF
2000 ISK5,288.38000 HUF
5000 ISK13,220.95000 HUF
10000 ISK26,441.90000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Icelandic Króna
2000 HUF756.37600 ISK
5000 HUF1,890.94000 ISK
10000 HUF3,781.88000 ISK
15000 HUF5,672.82000 ISK
20000 HUF7,563.76000 ISK
30000 HUF11,345.64000 ISK
40000 HUF15,127.52000 ISK
50000 HUF18,909.40000 ISK
60000 HUF22,691.28000 ISK
100000 HUF37,818.80000 ISK
150000 HUF56,728.20000 ISK
200000 HUF75,637.60000 ISK