500 Icelandic krónas to Fijian dollars

Convert ISK to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 isk
8.24 fjd

kr1.000 ISK = FJ$0.01648 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ISK to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01660.0166
Low0.01630.0161
Average0.01640.0163
Change1.09%1.68%
View full history

1 ISK to FJD stats

The performance of ISK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0163. This means the 30 day average was 0.0164. The change for ISK to FJD was 1.09.

The performance of ISK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0166 and a 90 day low of 0.0161. This means the 90 day average was 0.0163. The change for ISK to FJD was 1.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Fijian Dollar
1 ISK0.01648 FJD
5 ISK0.08238 FJD
10 ISK0.16476 FJD
20 ISK0.32952 FJD
50 ISK0.82381 FJD
100 ISK1.64761 FJD
250 ISK4.11903 FJD
500 ISK8.23805 FJD
1000 ISK16.47610 FJD
2000 ISK32.95220 FJD
5000 ISK82.38050 FJD
10000 ISK164.76100 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 FJD60.69390 ISK
5 FJD303.46950 ISK
10 FJD606.93900 ISK
20 FJD1,213.87800 ISK
50 FJD3,034.69500 ISK
100 FJD6,069.39000 ISK
250 FJD15,173.47500 ISK
500 FJD30,346.95000 ISK
1000 FJD60,693.90000 ISK
2000 FJD121,387.80000 ISK
5000 FJD303,469.50000 ISK
10000 FJD606,939.00000 ISK