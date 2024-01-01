1 Icelandic króna to Colombian pesos

Convert ISK to COP at the real exchange rate

1 isk
30.00 cop

kr1.000 ISK = $30.00 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.000930.0009
Low28.642127.5710
Average29.254328.8745
Change1.24%7.42%
1 ISK to COP stats

The performance of ISK to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.0009 and a 30 day low of 28.6421. This means the 30 day average was 29.2543. The change for ISK to COP was 1.24.

The performance of ISK to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.0009 and a 90 day low of 27.5710. This means the 90 day average was 28.8745. The change for ISK to COP was 7.42.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Colombian Peso
1 ISK30.00090 COP
5 ISK150.00450 COP
10 ISK300.00900 COP
20 ISK600.01800 COP
50 ISK1,500.04500 COP
100 ISK3,000.09000 COP
250 ISK7,500.22500 COP
500 ISK15,000.45000 COP
1000 ISK30,000.90000 COP
2000 ISK60,001.80000 COP
5000 ISK150,004.50000 COP
10000 ISK300,009.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 COP0.03333 ISK
5 COP0.16666 ISK
10 COP0.33332 ISK
20 COP0.66665 ISK
50 COP1.66662 ISK
100 COP3.33323 ISK
250 COP8.33308 ISK
500 COP16.66615 ISK
1000 COP33.33230 ISK
2000 COP66.66460 ISK
5000 COP166.66150 ISK
10000 COP333.32300 ISK