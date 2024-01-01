100 Icelandic krónas to Colombian pesos
Convert ISK to COP at the real exchange rate
|1 ISK to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|30.0009
|30.0009
|Low
|28.6421
|27.5710
|Average
|29.2543
|28.8745
|Change
|1.24%
|7.42%
1 ISK to COP stats
The performance of ISK to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.0009 and a 30 day low of 28.6421. This means the 30 day average was 29.2543. The change for ISK to COP was 1.24.
The performance of ISK to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.0009 and a 90 day low of 27.5710. This means the 90 day average was 28.8745. The change for ISK to COP was 7.42.
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Colombian Peso
|1 ISK
|30.00090 COP
|5 ISK
|150.00450 COP
|10 ISK
|300.00900 COP
|20 ISK
|600.01800 COP
|50 ISK
|1,500.04500 COP
|100 ISK
|3,000.09000 COP
|250 ISK
|7,500.22500 COP
|500 ISK
|15,000.45000 COP
|1000 ISK
|30,000.90000 COP
|2000 ISK
|60,001.80000 COP
|5000 ISK
|150,004.50000 COP
|10000 ISK
|300,009.00000 COP