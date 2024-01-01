10 Icelandic krónas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert ISK to BAM at the real exchange rate

10 isk
0.13 bam

kr1.000 ISK = KM0.01300 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0132
Low0.01300.0130
Average0.01310.0131
Change-0.75%-0.12%
1 ISK to BAM stats

The performance of ISK to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0130. This means the 30 day average was 0.0131. The change for ISK to BAM was -0.75.

The performance of ISK to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0130. This means the 90 day average was 0.0131. The change for ISK to BAM was -0.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ISK0.01300 BAM
5 ISK0.06498 BAM
10 ISK0.12997 BAM
20 ISK0.25993 BAM
50 ISK0.64983 BAM
100 ISK1.29966 BAM
250 ISK3.24915 BAM
500 ISK6.49830 BAM
1000 ISK12.99660 BAM
2000 ISK25.99320 BAM
5000 ISK64.98300 BAM
10000 ISK129.96600 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Icelandic Króna
1 BAM76.94350 ISK
5 BAM384.71750 ISK
10 BAM769.43500 ISK
20 BAM1,538.87000 ISK
50 BAM3,847.17500 ISK
100 BAM7,694.35000 ISK
250 BAM19,235.87500 ISK
500 BAM38,471.75000 ISK
1000 BAM76,943.50000 ISK
2000 BAM153,887.00000 ISK
5000 BAM384,717.50000 ISK
10000 BAM769,435.00000 ISK