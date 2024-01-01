5,000 Indian rupees to Croatian kunas
Convert INR to HRK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0841
|0.0845
|Low
|0.0838
|0.0838
|Average
|0.0840
|0.0841
|Change
|-0.36%
|-0.53%
|View full history
1 INR to HRK stats
The performance of INR to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0838. This means the 30 day average was 0.0840. The change for INR to HRK was -0.36.
The performance of INR to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0845 and a 90 day low of 0.0838. This means the 90 day average was 0.0841. The change for INR to HRK was -0.53.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Croatian kunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
|1 INR
|0.08378 HRK
|5 INR
|0.41889 HRK
|10 INR
|0.83778 HRK
|20 INR
|1.67555 HRK
|50 INR
|4.18888 HRK
|100 INR
|8.37775 HRK
|250 INR
|20.94438 HRK
|300 INR
|25.13325 HRK
|500 INR
|41.88875 HRK
|600 INR
|50.26650 HRK
|1000 INR
|83.77750 HRK
|2000 INR
|167.55500 HRK
|5000 INR
|418.88750 HRK
|10000 INR
|837.77500 HRK
|25000 INR
|2,094.43750 HRK
|50000 INR
|4,188.87500 HRK
|100000 INR
|8,377.75000 HRK
|1000000 INR
|83,777.50000 HRK
|1000000000 INR
|83,777,500.00000 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indian Rupee
|1 HRK
|11.93640 INR
|5 HRK
|59.68200 INR
|10 HRK
|119.36400 INR
|20 HRK
|238.72800 INR
|50 HRK
|596.82000 INR
|100 HRK
|1,193.64000 INR
|250 HRK
|2,984.10000 INR
|500 HRK
|5,968.20000 INR
|1000 HRK
|11,936.40000 INR
|2000 HRK
|23,872.80000 INR
|5000 HRK
|59,682.00000 INR
|10000 HRK
|119,364.00000 INR