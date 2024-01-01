600 Indian rupees to Croatian kunas

Convert INR to HRK at the real exchange rate

600 inr
50.27 hrk

₹1.000 INR = kn0.08378 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0845
Low0.08380.0838
Average0.08400.0841
Change-0.36%-0.53%
View full history

1 INR to HRK stats

The performance of INR to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0838. This means the 30 day average was 0.0840. The change for INR to HRK was -0.36.

The performance of INR to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0845 and a 90 day low of 0.0838. This means the 90 day average was 0.0841. The change for INR to HRK was -0.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 INR0.08378 HRK
5 INR0.41889 HRK
10 INR0.83778 HRK
20 INR1.67555 HRK
50 INR4.18888 HRK
100 INR8.37775 HRK
250 INR20.94438 HRK
300 INR25.13325 HRK
500 INR41.88875 HRK
600 INR50.26650 HRK
1000 INR83.77750 HRK
2000 INR167.55500 HRK
5000 INR418.88750 HRK
10000 INR837.77500 HRK
25000 INR2,094.43750 HRK
50000 INR4,188.87500 HRK
100000 INR8,377.75000 HRK
1000000 INR83,777.50000 HRK
1000000000 INR83,777,500.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Indian Rupee
1 HRK11.93640 INR
5 HRK59.68200 INR
10 HRK119.36400 INR
20 HRK238.72800 INR
50 HRK596.82000 INR
100 HRK1,193.64000 INR
250 HRK2,984.10000 INR
500 HRK5,968.20000 INR
1000 HRK11,936.40000 INR
2000 HRK23,872.80000 INR
5000 HRK59,682.00000 INR
10000 HRK119,364.00000 INR