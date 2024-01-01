Isle of Man pounds to Surinamese dollars today

Convert IMP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
36,994.70 srd

£1.000 IMP = $36.99 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.746142.1861
Low36.657736.6577
Average38.087539.6545
Change-4.48%-12.31%
View full history

1 IMP to SRD stats

The performance of IMP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.7461 and a 30 day low of 36.6577. This means the 30 day average was 38.0875. The change for IMP to SRD was -4.48.

The performance of IMP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.1861 and a 90 day low of 36.6577. This means the 90 day average was 39.6545. The change for IMP to SRD was -12.31.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 IMP36.99470 SRD
5 IMP184.97350 SRD
10 IMP369.94700 SRD
20 IMP739.89400 SRD
50 IMP1,849.73500 SRD
100 IMP3,699.47000 SRD
250 IMP9,248.67500 SRD
500 IMP18,497.35000 SRD
1000 IMP36,994.70000 SRD
2000 IMP73,989.40000 SRD
5000 IMP184,973.50000 SRD
10000 IMP369,947.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 SRD0.02703 IMP
5 SRD0.13515 IMP
10 SRD0.27031 IMP
20 SRD0.54062 IMP
50 SRD1.35155 IMP
100 SRD2.70309 IMP
250 SRD6.75773 IMP
500 SRD13.51545 IMP
1000 SRD27.03090 IMP
2000 SRD54.06180 IMP
5000 SRD135.15450 IMP
10000 SRD270.30900 IMP