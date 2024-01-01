100 Isle of Man pounds to Namibian dollars

Convert IMP to NAD at the real exchange rate

100 imp
2,341.43 nad

£1.000 IMP = $23.41 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.756524.2594
Low23.194922.7201
Average23.456823.3755
Change0.49%0.69%
View full history

1 IMP to NAD stats

The performance of IMP to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7565 and a 30 day low of 23.1949. This means the 30 day average was 23.4568. The change for IMP to NAD was 0.49.

The performance of IMP to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.2594 and a 90 day low of 22.7201. This means the 90 day average was 23.3755. The change for IMP to NAD was 0.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Namibian Dollar
1 IMP23.41430 NAD
5 IMP117.07150 NAD
10 IMP234.14300 NAD
20 IMP468.28600 NAD
50 IMP1,170.71500 NAD
100 IMP2,341.43000 NAD
250 IMP5,853.57500 NAD
500 IMP11,707.15000 NAD
1000 IMP23,414.30000 NAD
2000 IMP46,828.60000 NAD
5000 IMP117,071.50000 NAD
10000 IMP234,143.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 NAD0.04271 IMP
5 NAD0.21354 IMP
10 NAD0.42709 IMP
20 NAD0.85418 IMP
50 NAD2.13545 IMP
100 NAD4.27089 IMP
250 NAD10.67723 IMP
500 NAD21.35445 IMP
1000 NAD42.70890 IMP
2000 NAD85.41780 IMP
5000 NAD213.54450 IMP
10000 NAD427.08900 IMP