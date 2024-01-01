2,000 Isle of Man pounds to Malawian kwachas

Convert IMP to MWK at the real exchange rate

2,000 imp
4,439,000 mwk

£1.000 IMP = MK2,220 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,252.21002,252.2100
Low2,200.71002,155.8000
Average2,229.14402,205.5061
Change0.85%1.91%
View full history

1 IMP to MWK stats

The performance of IMP to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,252.2100 and a 30 day low of 2,200.7100. This means the 30 day average was 2,229.1440. The change for IMP to MWK was 0.85.

The performance of IMP to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,252.2100 and a 90 day low of 2,155.8000. This means the 90 day average was 2,205.5061. The change for IMP to MWK was 1.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 IMP2,219.50000 MWK
5 IMP11,097.50000 MWK
10 IMP22,195.00000 MWK
20 IMP44,390.00000 MWK
50 IMP110,975.00000 MWK
100 IMP221,950.00000 MWK
250 IMP554,875.00000 MWK
500 IMP1,109,750.00000 MWK
1000 IMP2,219,500.00000 MWK
2000 IMP4,439,000.00000 MWK
5000 IMP11,097,500.00000 MWK
10000 IMP22,195,000.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Isle of Man pound
1 MWK0.00045 IMP
5 MWK0.00225 IMP
10 MWK0.00451 IMP
20 MWK0.00901 IMP
50 MWK0.02253 IMP
100 MWK0.04506 IMP
250 MWK0.11264 IMP
500 MWK0.22528 IMP
1000 MWK0.45055 IMP
2000 MWK0.90110 IMP
5000 MWK2.25276 IMP
10000 MWK4.50551 IMP