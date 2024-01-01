20 Isle of Man pounds to Bermudan dollars

Convert IMP to BMD at the real exchange rate

20 imp
25.61 bmd

£1.000 IMP = $1.281 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30101.3010
Low1.27261.2494
Average1.28821.2747
Change0.39%2.13%
View full history

1 IMP to BMD stats

The performance of IMP to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3010 and a 30 day low of 1.2726. This means the 30 day average was 1.2882. The change for IMP to BMD was 0.39.

The performance of IMP to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3010 and a 90 day low of 1.2494. This means the 90 day average was 1.2747. The change for IMP to BMD was 2.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 IMP1.28050 BMD
5 IMP6.40250 BMD
10 IMP12.80500 BMD
20 IMP25.61000 BMD
50 IMP64.02500 BMD
100 IMP128.05000 BMD
250 IMP320.12500 BMD
500 IMP640.25000 BMD
1000 IMP1,280.50000 BMD
2000 IMP2,561.00000 BMD
5000 IMP6,402.50000 BMD
10000 IMP12,805.00000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BMD0.78095 IMP
5 BMD3.90473 IMP
10 BMD7.80945 IMP
20 BMD15.61890 IMP
50 BMD39.04725 IMP
100 BMD78.09450 IMP
250 BMD195.23625 IMP
500 BMD390.47250 IMP
1000 BMD780.94500 IMP
2000 BMD1,561.89000 IMP
5000 BMD3,904.72500 IMP
10000 BMD7,809.45000 IMP