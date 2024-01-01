10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert BMD to IMP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = £0.7881 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 BMD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79250.7925
Low0.76610.7448
Average0.77610.7649
Change2.87%3.18%
View full history

1 BMD to IMP stats

The performance of BMD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7925 and a 30 day low of 0.7661. This means the 30 day average was 0.7761. The change for BMD to IMP was 2.87.

The performance of BMD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7925 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7649. The change for BMD to IMP was 3.18.

Track market ratesView BMD to IMP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0480.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9350.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.47911.7921.41819.1370.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 BMD0.78812 IMP
5 BMD3.94058 IMP
10 BMD7.88115 IMP
20 BMD15.76230 IMP
50 BMD39.40575 IMP
100 BMD78.81150 IMP
250 BMD197.02875 IMP
500 BMD394.05750 IMP
1000 BMD788.11500 IMP
2000 BMD1,576.23000 IMP
5000 BMD3,940.57500 IMP
10000 BMD7,881.15000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 IMP1.26885 BMD
5 IMP6.34425 BMD
10 IMP12.68850 BMD
20 IMP25.37700 BMD
50 IMP63.44250 BMD
100 IMP126.88500 BMD
250 IMP317.21250 BMD
500 IMP634.42500 BMD
1000 IMP1,268.85000 BMD
2000 IMP2,537.70000 BMD
5000 IMP6,344.25000 BMD
10000 IMP12,688.50000 BMD