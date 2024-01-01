50 Israeli new sheqels to Malawian kwachas

Convert ILS to MWK at the real exchange rate

50 ils
22,767.45 mwk

₪1.000 ILS = MK455.3 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High482.0950482.0950
Low455.3490455.3490
Average471.2316467.4152
Change-1.42%-2.62%
View full history

1 ILS to MWK stats

The performance of ILS to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 482.0950 and a 30 day low of 455.3490. This means the 30 day average was 471.2316. The change for ILS to MWK was -1.42.

The performance of ILS to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 482.0950 and a 90 day low of 455.3490. This means the 90 day average was 467.4152. The change for ILS to MWK was -2.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Malawian Kwacha
1 ILS455.34900 MWK
5 ILS2,276.74500 MWK
10 ILS4,553.49000 MWK
20 ILS9,106.98000 MWK
50 ILS22,767.45000 MWK
100 ILS45,534.90000 MWK
250 ILS113,837.25000 MWK
500 ILS227,674.50000 MWK
1000 ILS455,349.00000 MWK
2000 ILS910,698.00000 MWK
5000 ILS2,276,745.00000 MWK
10000 ILS4,553,490.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MWK0.00220 ILS
5 MWK0.01098 ILS
10 MWK0.02196 ILS
20 MWK0.04392 ILS
50 MWK0.10981 ILS
100 MWK0.21961 ILS
250 MWK0.54903 ILS
500 MWK1.09806 ILS
1000 MWK2.19612 ILS
2000 MWK4.39224 ILS
5000 MWK10.98060 ILS
10000 MWK21.96120 ILS